Nabdam honours, enskins Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure as development chief 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog, GNA

Kongo, (U/E), Jan. 2, GNA – The chiefs and people of Nabdam in the Upper East Region have honoured Very Reverend Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure, a Catholic priest of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese for his exceptional life and immense contributions to the development of the area.

According to the Nabdam community, aside his role in growing the spiritual wellbeing of its people as a Catholic Priest, he had also contributed to the advancement of education, socioeconomic development, and women’s empowerment in the area.

A citation by the chiefs and people of Nabdam commended him for being the first person to bring electricity to area which got the Kongo community connected to the national grid before the government of Ghana expanded it in 1997.

This, and many more they cited, earned their trust and respect, for which he was honoured while alive.

At a ceremony held in Kongo, he was enskinned as Development Chief by Naab Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, the Paramount Chief of Nangodi Traditional Area, with support from Naab Sigri Bewong, the Paramount Chief of the Sakoti Traditional Area.

He was conferred with the title, “Monsignor Naab Tang Pii,” which means a foundational rock through which development emanates.

Before conferring on him the title, Naab Asaga II inferred that, as Jesus Christ said, “On this rock, I shall build my Church’,’ on his enskinment as a chief, the development of Nabdam would continue to thrive.

Professor Saa Dittoh, a Senior Citizen of Nabdam, in a speech in his honour under the theme, “Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure`s Life Story and Nabdam: The Past, Present, and Future,” described him as a unifier whose exemplary life had brought the people of Nabdam together.

According to him, the ingredients Nabdam needed for development included peace and unity, ecosystem (environment), health, people`s nutrition, and spiritual development, which Monsignor had lived and pursued.

“We are seated here in unity and peace because of a great unifier and a lover of peace. I can see abundant satisfaction on all faces in this gathering, and that is because of a man who welcomes all and sundry without fear or favour”, he stated.

He called on the people of Nabdam to emulate the works of Monsignor Aboteyuure protecting the environment, being kind to one another, and uniting to advance development for the benefit of all.

Mr Mike Zure, Convenor of the Planning Committee, indicated that the greening life of the Monsignor Aboteyuure was worth emulating, and that necessitated the honour.

Having earned the trust and respect of the Nabdam people, Mr Zure said, the people were going to initiate and establish Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure Day in Nabdam, which shall be held every two years in his name and honour.

On his part, Monsignor Aboteyuure, expressed gratitude to the people of Nabdam for the honour and recognition of his effort and called on them to be united.

