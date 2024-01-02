Christians charged to be change agents in 2024 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA – Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, has encouraged Christians to be change agents in 2024.

He said though God had spoken of blessings for His people, His word would need couriers—people who would bring the word into a land of manifestation, and urged believers to be those vessels of positive transformation.

Dr Nyamekye said this during the watch night service of the Church to usher in the New Year.

He asked Christians to become envoys, emissaries, and ambassadors, and avail themselves for God to channel His divine virtue through them.

“God wants to bring change to Africa, Ghana, your family, your community.

“May God find you as change agent. Going into 2024, may you be the change agent. May you be that change.”

He added: “When God wants to do mighty things with your life and through your life, you have to meet it with all preparedness you can muster.”

The Church’s Destiny Arena and the Celebration Centre were all filled to capacity by thousands of people from diverse walks of life, who converged to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the new year.

Members of the congregation, mostly clad in white attires, sang aloud and danced heartily, giving thanks and praise to God for all His blessings.

Taking his new year message from 2nd Kings Chapter 7: 1- 9, Dr Nyamekye likened Christians to the four leprous men, who made the choice to change their deplorable situation and to advance.

“You have to get to a place where you tell yourself this is not where God wants me to be…You have to get to a place where you tell yourself I am greater, bigger, mightier, better than this situation.

” And the moment you realise that—you don’t take no for an answer. And you don’t settle for less, but you advance to the places of glory.”

He said serving God was a choice, adding that, Christians needed to make the choice to serve Him.

“I pray that you choose to serve God, you choose to walk with God, you choose to please God,” he said.

Dr Nyamekye urged Christians to be mindful of the relationship and interactions they made regarding matters of destiny.

“Going into 2024, there are certain associations you have to cut. There are certain people you don’t need them in your space anymore.

“You have to get people that are more linked to your destiny and would propel you to greatness, and motivate you for exploits—not people that are going to demotivate you,” he said.

Special prayers were said for the leaders of the country, and for national stability and economic progress.

The Church also prayed for God’s glory, greatness, abundance, protection, transformation, and guidance.

Ms Patience Senu came all the way from Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, to participate in and tap into the blessings of the 31 Night Service.

She said: “Today is a transformation night. And we believe God for the glory because glory comes with so many benefits. When you have the glory of God upon you, it changes things around you. So things will turn around for us in 2024.”

Mr Daniel Cudjoe said it was his first time at The Maker’s House Chapel and described the service as very powerful.

“It is amazing to begin the year with unlocked doors. We now have to do the needful, to strengthen the bond with God,” he added.

Ms Evelyn Antwiwaa, a member of the Church, said she hoped for the best in 2024 and that ”God will grant all her needs accordingly.”

