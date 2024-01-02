Be united and rally behind one another – people of Nabdam urged 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog, GNA

Kongo, (U/E), Jan. 02, GNA – Very Reverend Father Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure, a Catholic priest of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese, has called on the people of Nabdam to unite and rally behind one another to capitalise on the limited resources at their disposal to advance development.

He underscored peace, unity, and education as essential in advancing development, and it was important that the people inhabited them in their quest to improve development.

“I also urge the youth to desist from indulging in activities that have the tendency to destroy their future, such as drinking alcohol, and rally behind one another to create an environment that will improve their livelihoods,” he stated.

Monsignor Aboteyuure was speaking at a ceremony in Kongo organised by the chiefs and people of Nabdam under the theme, “Monsignor Roger Aboteyuure`s Life Story and Nabdams: The Past, the Present, and the Future” in his honour for his contribution to the development of the area.

The Monsignor Aboteyuure said for all that he had achieved, for which the Nabdam people saw the need to honour him, he gave thanks to the Almighty God and the efforts of the people for making it possible.

“I sincerely recognise the efforts of the Nabdam people because you made my priesthood lovely and worked for free whenever your services were required, and by the grace of God, you made all these achievements possible,” he added.

In a speech in his honour, Very Reverend Father Thomas Anamoo, a Catholic Priest, described him as a symbol of unity whose exemplary life has inspired him and many others to become priests.

He urged the people of Nabdam to heed to the call of Monsignor Aboteyuure and be united to champion development for their benefit.

The ceremony was attended by the two paramount chiefs of the land, Naab Yelzoya Kosom Asaga II, the paramount chief of the Nangodi Traditional area, and Naab Sigri Bewong, the paramount chief of the Sakoti Traditional area, among other dignitaries.

GNA

