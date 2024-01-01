Chief reminds government to absorb Chuchuliga SHTS 

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Chuchuliga (U/E) Jan. 1, GNA – Nab Francis Akanbegme Asangalisa II, Chief of Chuchuliga,in the Builsa North Municipality, has reminded President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his pledge to have government absorb Chuchuliga Community Senior High Technical School (SHTS) into mainstream education.

The Chief recalled in 2018 when the President graced the annual Feok festival of the Chiefs and people of the Builsa Traditional Area, the President in his address, pledged government’s plan to absorb the Wiaga Senior High, while Education Trust Fund (und) absorb Chuchuliga Community Day SHTS.

“From 2018 till now, the school has still not been absorbed by GETfund. I want to remind the President of the pledge he made, and appeal to him to ensure that the pledge is fulfilled,” he said.

Nab Asangalisa II gave the reminder at this year’s Fuugu festival celebration of Chiefs and people of Chuchuliga Traditional Area.

The annual festival which was celebrated on the theme: “Harnessing our development potentials for a better tomorrow,” brought sons and daughters of the area together to display the rich culture of the people.

The Chief said despite several appeals, the school which was started by community members and completed with the support of the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr James Agalga, the school has still not been absorbed.

Nab Asangalisa II encouraged students in the community not to be despaired despite the challenges but to study with limited resources and in future, turn the fortunes of the community around.

“We are fighting for the youth, so they should inculcate in themselves the habit of studying. Because if you get all the needed infrastructure and support from the government, and you do not learn, our efforts will be useless.” He said.

Mr Edmond Alagpulisa, the Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee who addressed participants on the significance of the festival, said before 2023, Chuchuliga did not any occasion to bring its sons, daughters, and friends together to discuss issues of common concern to them.

He said the festival started as a homecoming event, intended to bring all of them together to renew their relationships as a family, and create the platform for them to identify their development needs and mobilize resources to facilitate them.

He said through community mobilization, 46 acres of land has been acquired to construct the Chuchuliga SHTS, extended electricity and provided furniture for the school.

He added that through the efforts of community members, two boreholes were drilled, and a toilet facility was constructed for the community.

“If we were to sit down unconcerned as a community, all these would not have been achieved. We all deserve commendation for the great things that we have been able to do within a relatively short period through the celebration of this event,” the chairman said.

The MP for the area expressed disappointment that GETfund could not complete the school project started by the community, which he took over, completed, and handed over to the Chief in January 2021.

“Now, one would have thought that after having failed the people of Chuchuliga at a point when the people were extorted and wanted to be supported to complete the project, the absorption of the school will not be a problem for government.”

“Unfortunately, from 2021 till date, we have pursued this government to absorb the Chuchuliga SHTS to no avail,” Mr Agalga said.

Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, Builsa North Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly had made followed up on the school to be absorbed, and noted that education was of outmost importance to government and expressed confidence that the school would receive attention in due course.

