Andre Ayew joins AFCON greats for making eight appearances in the competition 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 18, GNA – Ghana captain, Andre Ayew is among the four players in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that have participated eight competitions since its inception.

Ayew’s participation in the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’ Ivoire makes it the eight time the player is making an appearance in the competition.

Ayew together with Tunisian captain, Youssef Msakni at the ongoing competition, are among the four great players to have taken part in the competition on eight occasions.

They now join Cameroonian, Rigobert Song and the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan, who have both held the title since 2010.

Ayew, 34 had his maiden appearance in 2008 hosted by Ghana, when he was 18 years old, and had since participated in all competitions, except the 2013 edition following his exclusion by the head coach from the team, due to injury.

The Le Havre player has 118 caps with Ghana, including 35 in AFCON, whilst Msakni had represented his nation since 2010, and had taken part in all edition till 2023.

His game against Namibia in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 is his 100th cap for Tunisia.

Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan both played in eight TotalEnergies CAF AFCON competitions between 1996 and 2010.

The Cameroonian won two titles, in 2000 and 2002, while the Egyptian won four trophies (1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010).

Ayew and Msakni on the other hand, despite this long experience in the competition, have still not won the ultimate yet.

GNA

