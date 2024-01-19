Mohammed Salisu downplays pressure ahead of ‘must-win’ encounter against Mozambique

By Simon Asare



Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 19, GNA – Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says the team is not really under pressure heading into their third game against Mozambique but they are focused on getting the much needed win.

The Black Stars secured a point in their second group encounter against Egypt in a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Salisu said the team was disappointed not to get the win against Egypt, but they are focused on making amends in their next encounter.

“We are a bit disappointed that we didn’t get the win. We need to focus on the next game. What has happened has happened, and we have to focus and give everything to get the win.

“We are not really under pressure, but we need to give everything, and I think we will get the win,” he said.

Salisu Mohammed also stated he wouldn’t blame anyone for the two goals conceded in the Egypt clash because football is a team sport.

When asked about what they needed to improve ahead of their encounter with Mozambique, Salisu said, “We need to improve on our second half, especially when the fatigue sets in, and we need to give more energy in the second half, especially when the energy level drops.”

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

