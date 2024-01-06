Mega Assembly complex 90 per cent complete 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Jan. 6, GNA – The Ho Municipality is getting a befitting office for its Local Assembly after decades from its days as a Council.

The imposing multi-storey would provide more than 80 modern offices, with conference and other spaces, included in the new building making it a fortress for local governance and administration of the region.

Stakeholders have commended the speed of execution of the project, which has maintained an unbroken pace since its inception, sometime in 2022, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the project site.

Mr. Divine Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive, was full of exhilaration as he engaged with the GNA on the site.

He said it was presently 90 per cent complete, adding that it was supposed to be handed over somewhere September last year, but for some unforeseen circumstances.

“As you can see, contractors are on site and are doing the finishing works – laying of floor tiles, you can see the POP, everything. Electricity, etc. The way it is now, even if nothing is done about it and they say we should move in, Ho Assembly can boast that we have an edifice called an ultra-modern office complex.

The MCE, who is fighting to get the popular city a metropolitan status, spoke of how the present office affected the operations of the Assembly.

“I have laid a solid foundation for Ho Assembly to take off to a metropolitan Assembly. What this means is that all this while, people were struggling to work. Go to the offices and see how people are struggling in the offices. The decentralised departments are scattered – Agric is somewhere, others are somewhere. Now with this, we have a one-stop shop.

“When you come to the Assembly, any other department you want to see, you will see them under one roof, What it means is that it facilitates smooth administrative running, and so we are good to go.”

The MCE noted the various efforts of his predecessors to get such facility for the regional capital, and said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Regional Minster, and various stakeholders deserved praise for the realisation.

Mr. Bosson said the edifice was made possible through the District Assembly Common Fund, and is projected to cost more than GHC 15 million, when fully done.

The project is being executed by Construction Ambassadors, and Engineer Tawiah Acheampong, who is in charge of the site, said it’s completion would include external works such as pavings, landscaping, drainage of the area, and perimeter fencing.

He said it should be ready by March 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

