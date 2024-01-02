Media personnel urged to be conscious of their health 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Jan. 02, GNA – The media has been urged to be conscious of their health and make time for exercises to reduce stress.

The work of the media could be stressful and as we begin 2024, which is an election year, it is important they make health activities part of their routines to stay strong and healthy.

Mr Ransford Gyan, MTN’s area sales manager for Eastern, Volta and Oti regions gave the advice after a health work and aerobics session organized for media personnel in Koforidua as part of end of year MTN and Media activities.

He said the initiative was also to deepen the existing relationship between the two sides for better and improved working relationship in the New year.

Media practitioners from across the region converged at the newly commissioned Koforidua sports stadium and walked through to Betom AstroTurf, a suburb of Koforidua for other sporting activities.

Both media practitioners and staff of MTN in the region were taken through aerobics and fitness sessions and a football match between MTN and the media to climax the day.

Mr Maxwell Kudekor, Eastern Region GJA chairman thanked MTN for the support and hoped for a strengthened relationship between the two sides in the years ahead.

GNA

