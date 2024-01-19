Mason apprentice jailed three years for stealing; spends stolen money on prostitutes

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Jan. 19, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 37-year-old mason apprentice to three years imprisonment for stealing GHC15,000 cedis from his boss and spending it on eight prostitutes.

Police investigations revealed that Boame spent between GHC350 and GHC550 on the eight prostitutes after having fun with them.

Richard Boame is said to have also used part of the money to purchase some personal effects.

Charged with stealing, Boame pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Kizita Koowa Quashie.

Inspector Ansah DaCosta said the complainant, Daniel Hafia Komla, was a resident of Osu, while the accused person was an apprentice undergoing training under the complainant.

Inspector DaCosta said on January 9, 2024, the complainant kept cash in the sum of GHC15,000 which was brought to him by a client for some work.

According to the prosecutor, the money was put in a bag and placed in the complainant’s room.

The prosecution told the court that the accused person, now convict, sneaked into the complainant’s room and took the money.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant went to his room to pick up the money, but he did not find it.

The accused person was called by the complainant several times, but he did not pick up his calls.

A report was made to the police and intelligence revealed that he was in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The prosecution said on January 13, 2024, the Police arrested Boame.

He rented a hotel in Kumasi and engaged prostitutes and after fun with them, paid them cash between GHC350 and GHC550.

According to the prosecution, it was revealed that he engaged eight of the prostitutes between January 10 and13, 2024.

The prosecution said Boame also bought a backpack, Bluetooth Speaker, five boxer shorts, a pair of trousers, three shirts, a spectacle, perfume, a pair of sneakers, a pair of sandals and mobile phone from the stolen money.

The prosecutor said the Police only retrieved GHC380 from him.

GNA

