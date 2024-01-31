‘Let’s reconcile to win more parliamentary seats in Election 2024’- NPP Parliamentary Candidate

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Kwame-Danso (BE/R), Jan. 31, GNA- Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Sene West constituency Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region, has appealed to feuding factions in the Party to reconcile in the interest of the Party.

That, he said would well-position the Party to win more parliamentary seats and “break the eight” in the Elections 2024 and put Ghana on sustainable path of holistic development.

He warned members that the perceived factionalism, internal wrangling and squabbles would put the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the edge, making it extremely difficult for the NPP to break the eight and retain political power in the next general election.

If not tackled with urgency, continuous factionalism could disintegrate and break the Party’s front to narrow its fortunes in winning the Elections 2024, he said.

Mr Mackay, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a meeting held at Kwame-Danso, the constituency’s capital.

The Parliamentary Candidate met, interacted, and reconciled with the three other parliamentary aspirants of the Party and their followers who contested him in the NPP’s orphan constituency parliamentary primaries.

Mr Mackay said upon the successful election of the NPP’s Parliamentary candidates, it was therefore imperative for them to do more to resolve emerging internal problems and ensure that all disgruntled members and supporters were brought back on board for a vigorous campaign.

He said with absolute unity and a formidable front, the Party would be able to maintain and re-capture the parliamentary seats it lost to the NDC in the Elections 2020.

Mr Mackay explained that he had been the Parliamentary candidate for the NPP since 2008 and his determination was not only to win the Sene West seat, but to also ensure that their Party widened vote margins in the Presidential election too.

“In fact, it has not been easy, but this time we are sure of winning the parliamentary seat because our development achievements in the constituency are glaring for all to see,” he stated.

Accompanied by some Bono East Regional and Sene West constituency executives of the NPP, Mr Mackay later called on members of the Wiase Traditional Council, to introduce himself for support.

