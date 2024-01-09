Let’s jealously guard Ghana’s democracy for sustained peace-Adabuga

By Caesar Abagali,

Navrongo, Jan. 09, GNA-Mr Corporal (Rtd) Mathew Adabuga, one of the major architects of the 31st December, 1981 coup has appealed to Ghanaians to jealously guard and protect the country’s democracy for sustainable peace.

He particularly advised the leadership of all political parties in government and in opposition to make peace and unity a priority by refraining from politics of insults and vindictiveness.

Mr Adabuga told the GNA in Navrongo that the government had to work harder to improve the economic conditions of the people to bridge the economic gap between the rich and the poor for peace and unity to reign.

He observed that the country was perceived to be polarized and almost divided into ethnic and political lines, wide economic gap created between people in government and the citizens, which must be addressed.

He said, “I came back home few weeks ago and what I hear from the people is that, there is hardship in the country and I think it’s everywhere due to the COVID-19 and other conflicts among the super Powers.

Whatever the situation is, a dictator under a democratically elected government is better than coups, where innocent blood would be shed.

“I need to advise the government to have the citizens at heart and live within its means to ensure that there is equitable distribution of the national cake for the youth to get employment”, he said.

Mr Adabuga explained that modern day coup would have dire consequences since there were more sophisticated drugs and weapons and modern communication gadgets, which would be difficult to control.

“All that I’m saying is my personal opinion and I know that the country’s security is on top of issues and will avert any terrorists attempt to destabalise the peace but they should not be complacent.

“I must also add that the 2024 elections need to be peaceful. All the political parties must respect the will of the people. It is when people want to win elections at all cost that blood is normally shed.

Normally if there is a political turmoil, everybody is affected, but the most hit are always the businesses, women and children”, he advised.

