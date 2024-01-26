‘Let’s eschew monetization in our politics’, NCCE Director urges Ghanaians 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Jan. 26, GNA – Ms Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called for a fundamental change in Ghana’s political landscape by rejecting the practice of monetisation.

According to her, the prevalent issue of vote-buying and favouring the highest bidder in recent times during elections of whatever form and at all levels “is a dangerous trend that is undermining the country’s democratic advancement.”

Ms Boadu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, highlighting the NCCE’s theme for 2024 “Together We Can Build Ghana, So Get Involved” and emphasised the importance of voting for credible politicians who could genuinely contribute to the development of the nation.

She noted the practice of vote buying must be halted, as it essentially stripped individuals of their authority and voice in the political process.

Ms Boadu cited a community in her office engaged in political education and sensitisation that complained that their Member of Parliament had failed to respond to their needs after being elected, but it was later discovered that the MP had claimed to have already bought their votes.

She, however, placed some blame on the electorate for pressuring politicians to provide financial incentives in exchange for their votes, which was against their civic responsibility as Ghanaians.

Ms Boadu lamented Ghana had surpassed the traditional approach of governments solely focusing on constructing roads, schools, and hospitals while stressing that no government could single-handedly build the entire necessary infrastructure as the country now required robust systems that could effectively transform its fortunes.

She explained Ghana, being a religious country had all its citizens belonging to a religion, saying it was therefore imperative for all citizens to allow their respective religious beliefs to dictate and influence their actions and decisions for the general good of the country.

Ms Boadu emphasised that becoming a politician should not lead to neglecting the values of one’s religion, saying on the contrary, it should be a time when those values had a profound impact on their lives and leadership, emphasising that every virtuous religious individual possessed the inherent qualities of a good citizen.

GNA

