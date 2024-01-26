Galamsey fights needs effective collaboration among stakeholders – chiefs

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Jan 26. GNA – The National House of Chiefs has reiterated the call for effective collaboration between all stakeholders in the fight against illegal mining in the country.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the House, who made the call, said effective stakeholder approach was the surest way to tackle the menace which was destroying the country’s natural resources.

He said strong and effective collaboration between traditional leaders, religious bodies, civil society groups, political parties and community members were critical in the fight against the menace.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi was speaking at a meeting of the House with key stakeholders in the mining sector.

They included the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission and the Water Resources Commission.

The meeting was to deliberate and help find ways to tackle illegal mining activities in the country.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi pointed out that, though chiefs were doing their best to curtail the problem, their powers were limited.

He said effective collaboration with the government would strengthen their hands and make their efforts more effective.

“We can no longer deal with illegal mining with ‘kid gloves’, the fight against the menace is urgent and must be treated with the urgency it deserves”, he stated.

Additionally, the present generation had the responsibility to protect the environment for themselves and posterity.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Okyehene, lamented on the fact that, chiefs did not have the veto powers to stop illegal mining in their communities.

This, he said, had made miners reckless and damaging the country’s natural resources with impunity.

He, therefore, called for a law to be enacted to enable chiefs effectively deprive these illegal miners from exploiting the environment.

Mr.Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director of EPA, said mineral extraction had tremendous economic impact on the country, thus creating employment to good number of the youth.

He however, said when minerals were not extracted with proper regulations, it could have severe negative impact on the country.

Therefore, environmentally sustainable mining should be done to protect the forest and its inhabitants.

Mr Kokofu said harmful substances inimical to human health were being used by these illegal miners and coupled with other activities, had increased the negative effect of climate change.

Mr. Nelson Ahetor, Director of Small Scale and Industrial Mining at the Minerals Commission, said the mining industry was going to be closely regulated and that the Commission was putting in place legal and regulatory framework to guide the industry.

This is to ensure that mining was done in an environmentally sustainable manner for the benefit of the people.

Operations on water bodies and forest mining is strictly prohibited, adding that, geological orientation was also being carried out to ensure best mining practices, across the country.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

