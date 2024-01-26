Agona West NPP primary suffers interim injunction from court 

Swedru (C/R), Jan. 26, GNA- The Upcoming Parliamentary Primary in Agona West is in limbo due to an order of interim injunction issued by a Cape Coast High Court, restraining the party from holding the primary on Saturday, January 27.

One of the aspirants, Mr Joseph Afankwa alias Kojo Addo who was disqualified during vetting, filed for an order of interim injunction to prevent the party from holding the primary in his area.

The court had granted his request and restrained the respondents, their servants, privies, assigned workmen, agents or any person claiming under them or through them from holding, conducting, convening and or organizing the 2024 parliamentary primary of the Agona West constituency primary.

The primary, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 27 should not be held that day or any other date without the involvement of Plaintiff till the final determination of the suit.

It further stated that the order shall elapse after seven days unless it was repeated on notice of the respondents.

Mr Anthony Kwame Kum, Agona West Constituency Secretary told the media that the secretariat had received an order of interim injunction from the Court presided over by Mr Justice Kofi Akrowia.

He said the matter had been communicated to the regional headquarters of the party in Cape Coast and the constituency executives were waiting for a response for action.

According to the secretary, the party would comply to ensure peace and harmony and called on the delegates and party supporters to remain calm as the regional and national headquarters acted swiftly to ensure the primary was conducted.

on January 4, 2024, Mr Afankwa appeared before a vetting committee in Cape Coast but was disqualified from contesting the primary.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

