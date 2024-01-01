Hurry not, but wait upon the Lord-Christians told

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Sokode-Lokoe (V/R), Jan 01, GNA-Elder Victor Adegah, the Presiding Elder of The Church of Pentecost, Rhema Assembly, Sokode-Lokoe District, has called on Christians not to hurry in life, but wait upon the Lord.

“He who waits upon the Lord shall renew their strength”, he said.

“Look unto Jesus and He would watch over you”, he added.

Elder Adegah says this during a Watch Night service to usher-in year 2024 at Church service at Sokode-Lokoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

Taking his sermon from Psalm 121:1-8, he said the Lord would not slumber nor sleep for their seek and that He would watch over them in 2024 as He did in the previous year.

Elder Adegah said the way the Lord watched over Israelites; he would oversee them like that provided their believed in Him.

He said the Lord would deliver them from evils, sicknesses and downfalls.

“The Lord will be your shade in 2024, he will protect you from the scorching sun”, he added.

The congregation praised the Lord and sang to His glory for seeing them through year 2023.

