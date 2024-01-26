Labour Ministry schools journalists on National Green Jobs Strategy 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – The Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions (MELRP) in collaboration with SNV Ghana has organised a day’s sensitisation and awareness creation workshop for over 50 journalists on the National Green Jobs Strategy in Accra.

The National Green Jobs Strategy is a framework developed by the Ministry in collaboration with other stakeholders to minimize job losses and maximise the potential of the green, and circular economy for the creation of decent green jobs in Ghana.

The aim of the workshop was to create awareness and forge a partnership with the media to ensure a just transition from a brown economy to a green economy.

A brown economy is one in which economic growth is largely dependent on environmentally destructive forms of activity, especially fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas.

Whereas a green economy is an economy that aims at reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities, and that aims for sustainable development without degrading the environment.

Madam Gloria Bortele Noi, Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, MELRP, in her address, expressed gratitude to their esteemed partners — the SNV, the European Union (EU) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for their commitment and support in the development and implementation of the National Green Jobs Strategy.

“As concerned citizens, it is imperative that we remain well informed about climate change and its adverse effect on our environment and wellbeing,” she said.

“The knowledge on the measures and strategies to combat climate change, will equip us to make informed decisions, especially in matters concerning the sustainability of the environment and labour market.”

Madam Noi noted that in Ghana, the challenges of global warming fueled by human activities and build-up of greenhouse gases had worsened in recent times due to illegal mining activities, commonly known as “galamsey.”

She said a policy decision to limit the importation of fossil fuel vehicles in favour of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions could adversely affect’ mechanics specialising in fossil fuel vehicle repairs, rendering them jobless overnight.

Hence, collaboration is crucial to mitigate job losses and maximise opportunities in adopting green technologies.

The Director said a sudden shift from a brown economy as they currently have in Ghana to a green economy to mitigate the effect of climate change would render a lot of workers jobless and increase unemployment in the country.

She noted that to secure the future of work for workers in Ghana, the MELR and its social partners developed the National Green Jobs Strategy to ensure a just transition from a brown to a green economy.

“Creating green job opportunities is a shared responsibility, aiming for policy alignment, coordination, green skills development, and support for green enterprises,” she stated.

Madam Noi said the media had a crucial role to play in ensuring a sustainable green environment.

She also appealed to the media to intensify education on issues of climate change and requirements for a just transition and that through investigative journalism, the media could bring to light environmental issues which could influence decision-making.

Mr Awudu Damani Musah, Senior Skills Development Advisor, SNV Ghana, said SNV wants to ensure the “National Green Jobs Strategy” project stays and that it benefits Ghana.

Mr Gideon Mankralo, National Project Coordinator, ILO, reiterated the need to give people new skills so that they would fit into the new economy (green economy).

Mr Ernest Berko, Deputy Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, MELRP, said the overall objective of the National Green Jobs Strategy was to support the creation of green jobs through coherent and effective policy coordination of sectoral approaches.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

