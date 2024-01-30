Ketu South MP, Pencils of Promise cut sod for kindergarten block

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Yame (V/R), Jan 30, GNA – Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, and Pencils of Promise (PoP), a non-profit organsation, has cut the sod for construction of a two-unit kindergarten (KG) block for the Yame-Lente Basic School.

The construction work, to commence in February, is expected to be completed in about three months to replace the dilapidated block currently accommodating the 60 young learners.

Mr Freeman Gobah, the Country Director of PoP, speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, said the organisation, which operated in the Volta, Eastern and Oti regions, would bear 80 per cent of the cost, while the community bore 20 per cent.

He asked for collaboration from community members for early completion of the project to provide a conducive environment for the young learners.

The organisation, he noted, was committed to improving quality education in less privileged schools and communities.

Madam Gomashie, for her part, said she would provide trips of sand and gravel as part of the community’s 20 per cent contribution to the project.

She appealed to the community members to willingly come out in their numbers to provide labour to ensure the work was completed on schedule.

That would provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning, she said, adding: “My passion is the human capital development of my constituents.”

“Let’s be concerned about the education of our children. Education is an enabler. It breaks barriers.”

“They may not have jobs after graduation but what they might have acquired cannot be taken away from them. Knowledge is enough to build our society.”

Torgbui Atikpa III, the Chief of Yame, assured the gathering that his people would readily provide the labour while he would ensure the provision of water at the site.

“And for stealing of construction materials, be assured that it would not happen here. Security will be tight and anybody who tries will regret it,” he said.

Mr Ephraim Kassegni, the Head teacher of the school, expressed gratitude for the support as it would be a great relief to the pupils and impact on enrolment.

“We used to hold the KG classes under trees but later through the Parent-Teacher Association and the School Management Council, we got this structure, which is in a bad state now,” he said.

“During rainy seasons, classes cannot hold. The KG pupils were 84, but now, 54. Currently, we have a combined KG class occupying the primary one classroom while a combined class of primary one and two use the classroom meant for primary two.”

Mr Amenorvi Ahiafor, a resident, expressed willingness to support the work when construction starts.

“I’ll come here to help before going out for my menial job because that will be my own”.

