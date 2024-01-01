Keta: Dr Bella Bello Bitugu donates educational materials to seven institutions  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta-Adzido，（V/R), Jan 01, GNA, Dr Bella Bello Bitugu, the Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, Legon has donated some items including computers and football jerseys to five schools and institutions in the Keta Municipality.

The beneficiary units include, Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Keta Roman Catholic mixed Basic School, Keta A.M.E. Zion Basic School, Vodza R.C. Basic School, Adzido M/A Basic Schools, Keta Municipal Education Directorate, and the Keta Municipal Assembly.

In an address during the presentation event, Dr. Bitugu disclosed that it was his desire to support education, especially at the lower level which he believed, formed the integral and formation part of any child to become great in the future.

Dr. Bitugu, who is also an old student of Adzido M /A Basic School, said even though his main concern was about his alma mater, he could not support them without helping other nearby schools.

He encouraged the pupils to study hard regardless of the challenges faced.

“I schooled here when the structures were not in any good condition as they are now, I used to walk barefooted from Zongo to school every day, but here I am today achieving my dreams, so do not let your conditions discourage you from pursuing your dreams,” he urged.

Dr. Bitugu, also an Executive Board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee is noted for his continuous benevolence over the years.

Mr. Gerdhard Avudzivi, the Keta Municipal Director of Education, told the Ghana News Agency that the items would help the beneficiary units and schools.

“One major problem we face in our schools is the lack of ICT tools, so these donations come in at a good time when these particular schools need them most.”

Madam Mabel Kafui Torku, Principal of Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College, on her part, commended Dr Bitugu and his team for the gesture.

She promised the items would be put to proper use.

GNA

