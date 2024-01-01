Carry out 2024 political campaigns devoid of insults, attacks – Methodist Minster  

By Prince Acquah

Ajumako (C/R), Jan. 1, GNA –The Superintendent Minister of the Ochiso Circuit of the Cape Coast Methodist Diocese, Ghana has entreated political parties and their supporters to carry out their campaigns for the 2024 elections decently to ensure a peaceful exercise.

Very Rev Hannah Sackey said the bid for political power should be undertaken devoid of insults and attacks to prevent conflicts and ensure Ghana consolidated its democratic gains for development.

“We cannot all join one party, that is why we are practising democracy and so let us not allow politics to divide us.

“Belonging to different political parties doesn’t mean we should treat ourselves as enemies. At the end of the day, let us support whoever wins power to bring development to Ghana,” she said.

The Superintendent Minister was delivering her New Year message in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ochiso in Ajumako.

Very Rev Sackey also urged institutions responsible for the conduct of the election, particularly the Electoral Commission (EC) and the security agencies to carry out their duties diligently to ensure a litigation-free election.

She said litigation after elections put the country in a precarious situation and delayed the progress and development of the country.

“At the end of the election, we want the arrangements to be such that the outcome is accepted by everybody without misunderstandings and litigation in court.

“The EC and the security agencies should be vigilant and do what is right,” she stressed.

Very Rev Sackey denounced vote buying during elections and urged the electorate to vote for candidates based on their policies and virtues to advance the development of the country.

She intimated that if vote buying continued to fester, citizens would vote for morally corrupt personalities and sideline the qualified and competent individuals with the country at heart.

“If you take money to vote for a candidate, it means you have sold your intelligence and conscience.

“If you sell your vote to people who don’t have a conscience and have the nation at heart, we will all suffer and at the end of the day, we will turn around and blame God,” she cautioned.

The Superintendent Minister allayed the fears of Christians going into the new year, assuring them that 2024 would be full of blessings and goodness.

Hardships and trials are bound to occur but let us have faith in the Lord that if they come, Christ is available to take us through,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the 31st watch night services across the various churches in Ajumako were heavily patronised .

