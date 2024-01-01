Cling to your faith and continue to trust the Lord – Elder Adzah 

By Caleb Kuleke

Tongor-Dzemeni (V/R), Jan. 1, GNA- Elder Lucky Adzah, the Presiding Elder of the Holy Ghost Temple at Tongor-Dzemeni in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, has asked Christians to cling to their trust in the Lord.

He advised them to put all their faith and confidence in the Lord and acknowledge Him in all they do and asked them not to rely on their wisdom or strength.

Elder Adzah, delivering a sermon at the 31st Watchnight Service at Tongor-Dzemeni in the South Dayi District entreated Christians to keep nourishing themselves on the faithfulness of the Lord, to take pleasure in Him, and to commit their ways to Him.

“In all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight. Trust in Jehovah with all your heart, and do not rely on your own understanding.”

He said though difficulties might arise, it was crucial for a believer in the Lord to remain still before God and wait on Him.

Elder Adzah urged Christians to never give up on the Lord, emphasising the need for Christians to persevere in their faith to defeat the devil’s schemes.

The Presiding Elder noted God was constant and dependable, even in the face of our lack of confidence, and that our reliance should be based on His love and fidelity.

Elder Adzah stated that even while God knew what was best, one had to completely trust Him to fully embrace what He had prepared for him or her.

GNA

