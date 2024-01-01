Japan-based industrial Technician enstooled as chief of Abesim 

By Dennis Peprah



Abesim-Sunyani, Jan. 1, GNA – A Japan-based Industrial Technician, aged 32, has been enstooled as the new chief of Abesim and the Kyidomhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, under the stool name Barima Kumi Acheaw III.

Known in private life as Mr. Kelvin Kwaku Anane Addo, Barima Acheaw III, succeeded his late maternal uncle Barima Kumi Acheaw II, who died in 2022 after a short illness, aged 70 and occupied the stool for about two decades.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, approved the candidature of the new chief which paved the way for his enstoolment at a colourful event held at Abesim, near Sunyani on Sunday, December 31.

Flanked by kingmakers and other sub-chiefs of the Abesim Divisional Council, Barima Mintah Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality and ‘Benkumhene’ (head of the left wing division) of the Dormaa Traditional Area who represented Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, took the new chief through the necessary customs and traditional rites to seal his enstoolment at the Abesim Palace.



Though the atmosphere in the town was calm, armed Police officers were positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order to ensure a successful conclusion of the peaceful ceremony.

As tradition demands, the over-joyed chiefs and people of the town carried Barima Acheaw III shoulder-high and paraded him through the principal street, amidst expression of shouts of joy and dancing.



Barima Afari II advised the people to recognise and revere the new chief, and asked the sub-chiefs too to support him to push forward the development of Abesim and the Dormaa Traditional Area.



He emphasised peace and unity remained pre-requisite for holistic development and entreated the new chief to make unity a hallmark, bring the people together and tackle the developmental challenges of the town.



Barima Afari said the Dormaahene had prioritised environmental cleanliness and education, and therefore advised the people to support the chief to improve upon quality of formal education and sanitation situation in the area.



Describing the late chief of the town as development-oriented, Barima Afari called on the new chief to follow the steps of his late uncle, remained modest and serve the people in humility.



He also advised the sub-chiefs to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity and push the development of the town forward, saying “none of you have so far opposed his enstoolment and it’s an indication that the new chief deserves the Abesim stool.”



Barima Acheaw III expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II and the entire membership of the Dormaa Traditional Council for the confidence reposed in him and assured to serve the people well for the purpose of development.



He emphasised that without absolute peace and social cohesion, it would be extremely difficult to facilitate the development of the area, and implored the people to continue with their spirit of unity and progress.



Barima Acheaw III had his basic education at the Abesim-based Olistar Preparatory and Sunyani-based Lawrence Demonstration Preparatory Schools and proceeded to the Abesim St. James Seminary/Senior High School.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that he worked as a teacher after his secondary school education before leaving for Japan where he has been working as an industrial technician after obtaining a license, while studying and working for the Japan-based Sankyo Metapro Transport.



Barima Acheaw III added that he also worked at the Ghana Embassy in Tokyo for a short period before working full time for the Koei Industry and also deals in Japan automobiles and other businesses.

