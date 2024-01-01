Thousands usher in new year in Ho   

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jan. 01, GNA – Prayers intensified and firecrackers filled the night sky as the clock struck midnight in Ho.

In Churches the city over, the new year was welcomed with wild singing and dancing, and at the Dela Cathedral, headquarters of the EP Church Ghana joyous moment lasted for more than half an hour.

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, who counted down the time, led a prayer asking God’s blessings for the year.

Lights turned off in the Cathedral were turned on at the hour to wild jubilation.

People clad in all white took turns to wish each other a happy new year in an auditorium that was filled beyond capacity.

There were more people gathered outside, some of whom had firecrackers and other safe explosives to mark the moment.

Other churches in the municipality were also packed beyond capacity and the streets were kept alive till the morning.

The Police in the Municipality also undertook a heavy patrol of the regional capital, visiting churches and assuring congregations of utmost security during the period.

