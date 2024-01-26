I will complete all abandoned projects in Ashanti – Former President Mahama

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Adansi-Fomena (Ash), Jan 26, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama says the next NDC government will work to ensure that all development projects which have been abandoned in the Ashanti region are completed.

He said it was important to complete ongoing projects before embarking on any new projects to help save scarce resources of the country.

President Mahama made the pledge at a meeting with the chiefs and people of Adansi Fomena as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in the Ashanti region.

According to him, it was disheartening to realise that most projects started by NDC Government in the Ashanti Region in 2016 have been abandoned by NPP.

“This was unacceptable,” he said.

He mentioned the industrial hub at Adansi Fomena and the Obuasi Deeps Decline (ODD) projects which were initiated by the previous NDC administration between 2014 and 2016, and by the time NDC left office it was six percent done.

Today, he said, the benefits of the ODD initiated by the NDC was what the NPP was boasting off and trying to score cheap political points.

He also indicated that the Obuasi Campus of KNUST and Obuasi bus terminal were all direct initiatives of the NDC Government.

Mr Mahama promised the traditional council that all profits accrued from mining would be used judiciously for the development of the Adansi community when he was voted into power.

He assured the chiefs and the people of the area of his readiness for peaceful, fair and transparent elections in December.

Opagyakotwere Bonsra Afriyie II, paramount Chief of Adansi-Fomena, advised Mr Mahama to consider the review of the 1992 Constitution since some of the provisions were problematic.

At the New-Edubiase Chief’s palace, Mr Mahama outlined some achievements by the previous NDC government.

He mentioned the district hospital, Fumso schools, Obuasi schools, Stadium, Obuasi town roads amongst other projects, and promised to do more development when he was voted back to power.

Nana Oduro Panin Bikorang II, Chief of New-Edubiase on his part, advised Mr Mahama to take critical look at people who destroyed water bodies and forest vegetation through illegal mining activities.

GNA

