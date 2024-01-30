“I have every confidence in my successor”—Vice Admiral Amoama

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.30, GNA — Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, outgoing Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) has expressed utmost confidence in his successor, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, to lead the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to the expected height.

He therefore urged sister security agencies to accord him the necessary support and cooperation to successfully carry out his mandate.

“I implore all of you to extend the same cooperation to my successor, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah. I have every confidence in his astute transformational leadership abilities,” he said.

The outgoing CDS made the comments on Tuesday during a Guard of honour and reception organised to honour him in Accra.

The event was spearhead by the Ghana Police Service together with other security agencies namely Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Immigration Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The outgoing CDS thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing him as CDS three years ago to lead the GAF.

He also expressed appreciation to Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police, for putting together the event and the various heads of security agencies for gracing the occasion.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed by this elaborate ceremony and the very kind and wonderful words spoken by my colleagues, the heads of sister security institutions.

“I give all glory and thanks to God for seeing me through this long and difficult but quite remarkable journey of over four decades and seeing me through to a successful end,” he said.

He also lauded the cooperation that had existed between all the security institutions over the years and asked that it should be maintained and deepened even further.

The CDS said their level of cooperation was a sharp contrast of the occasional reports in the media about rivalries amongst them.

“Your mere presence here today and the very kind words expressed is a clear testimony of the unity of purpose amongst the security services. This is in sharp contrast to some occasional reports we may read in the media about the rivalry in the security services.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of my lengthy career spanning over four decades and in the last three years, I’ve enjoyed the maximum collaboration and cooperation amongst the security services despite some occasional isolated incidents amongst the men under their commands. As I leave and retire in a few days’ time, I leave with very fond memories of our collaboration,” he said.

Dr Dampare described the outgoing CDS as a “true gentleman, friend and a true elder brother that anybody would be envious to have.”

“We’re here to celebrate a wonderful gentleman, an illustrious son of Ghana who for decades of his service to the nation would be retiring honorably and deservedly some few days from now.”

He thanked Vice Admiral Amoama for the collaboration between the two institutions to ensure peace in Ghana.

The IGP recounted the many occasions that the CDS came through for him and his family and thanked him for such support.

“In so many instances you have been there for me and in the very trying times you were more than there for me. Forever, my family and I would be grateful to you.

“For all that you did for me personally and for my family, I want to say that I owe you two things: a lifelong debt of appreciation and a lifelong debt of loyalty. And that you can take from me for the rest of my life,” he added.

Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, Director-General, Prisons Service; Mr Julius Kuunuor, Chief Fire Officer, GNFS; Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller General, Ghana Immigration Service and Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, Commissioner of Customs Excise and Preventive Service, recounted memories of their personal and professional relationship with Vice Admiral Seth Amoama and wished him well in his retirement.

He was presented with a citation in honour of his achievements.

GNA

