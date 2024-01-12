“I am looking at resourcing the youth and women to do well” — Mr Addison

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Jan. 12, GNA – Mr Richard Essuman Addison, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for the Takoradi constituency, says his focus is to resource the youth and women particularly, to be economically independent.

That, he noted, would translate into more independence and empower communities within the Constituency.

He said the focus on the security agencies and Takoradi port for jobs by the youth, must be diverted into entrepreneurial skills where they could be independent with their own skills to enable them work either home or abroad…and “for the women, small interventions will ginger growth”.

The MP aspirant told the Ghana News Agency in an interview, that “It is always better for the individual to have a skill than to be dependent on the MP to connect one to the Port, security agencies among others”.

Mr Addison also hoped for the establishment of a night Fish Market in New Takoradi to drive economic activities in the area.

On what was driving his energies towards the Political Seat which had been occupied by Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah for the past 16 years, Mr Addison said, “I feel Takoradi needs to do better and can do well …this is the driving force, growing and

seeing Takoradi now, much needs to be done…I feel I have the ability and capacity to help”.

Reminiscing about Takoradi in Time Past, Mr Addison, whose father was among the founding forces of the New Patriotic Party in the Western Region cried for “Princess cinema, Harbour view, Easter Monday beach at Spots Club” and lots of family time which had become a thing of the past due to the lack of many recreational facilities in Takoradi and pledged to work at restoring relaxation centres.

The aspiring MP said, Unity of purpose for development, skills and entrepreneurial job creation and education for the population was high on his manifesto list to turn the fortunes of the constituency.

“I have spoken with almost 400 delegates and the responses are good but of course, fear delegates ten times…but it is not also about me, it is about revamping and restoring the good old days…I believe good times are coming, let’s build Takoradi together from a new perspective, he added.

Mr Addison believed in a new and fresh perspective for a brighter tomorrow for the people of the Takoradi constituency.

He is a 41-year-old entrepreneur, and youth advocate who graduated from the Blundells College and the Kingston University in the United Kingdom.

He had his basic school education at the Chapel Hill Preparatory and Senior Secondary at the Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast.

Until his active involvement in politics, Mr Addison was the Chairman of the Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs.

Under Addison’s leadership, the Chamber saw significant growth and increased support for young entrepreneurs across the country.

His innovative policies and commitment to fostering and nurturing a good business environment for young businesses had been pivotal in the chamber’s success.

