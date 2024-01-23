Hybrid Station Developed in Bulgaria Charges 20 Electric Cars in 15 Minutes

Sofia, Jan. 23, (BTA/GNA) – A hybrid charging station with solar panels and two batteries can charge up to 20 electric vehicles in 15 minutes, reads a press release by CERB, the company that has developed the system. The station is portable and can be placed at locations both connected with the existing electricity network (ex. at small filling stations) and independent from the network and infrastructure.

The station works by charging two CERB BESS batteries with solar energy generated by photovoltaic panels. The energy is then transmitted to the electric vehicle, which needs between 8 to 15 to charge. In comparison, charging an electric car in Bulgaria currently takes between 40 and 60 minutes. Since the excess energy is stored in the batteries, vehicles can be charged in the dark and in areas with little sunlight. The station thus provides access to green energy 24/7 throughout the year.

The hybrid charging station was developed by Engineer Borislav Mantchev, CERB told BTA. He constructs energy storage systems or batteries that can store energy and balance the network when necessary. He developed the station jointly with CERB. Dr Mantchev has several inventions. He was part of the building of the first solar park in Bulgaria in the western village of Paunovo. He heads the Association of Energy Engineers.

CERB is finalizing several contracts with Bulgarian and foreign companies interested in purchasing the hybrid charging station. There is strong interest mostly from Romania, North Macedonia, and Greece.

The station won a gold medal for innovation at the 77th International Technical Fair in Plovdiv (South Central Bulgaria) in autumn 2023.

CERB was established 75 years ago. In 1948, the company’s first facility – for the repair of rotating electrical machines – was set up. In 1956, CERB began repairing transformers. In 1965, a specialized transport unit was unveiled. In 1975, two units were created: for metal control and a lab for vibration analysis and balancing.

At present, the company employs over 150 qualified engineers, technicians, and workers. Its headquarters on a built area of 20,000 sq m include production facilities, storage facilities, labs, and administrative buildings. CERB is a partner in the repair of electrical installations, transformers, and rotating electrical machines in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe. This is the biggest enterprise in the Balkans for diagnostics and maintenance of electrical installations and the only one of its kind in Bulgaria.

