Desist from camping delegates ahead of primary – NPP urges aspirants 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Kumasi Jan. 23, GNA – Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned parliamentary aspirants against camping of delegates ahead of the constituency primary on Saturday, January 27.

He said aspirants who camped or bussed delegates to the polling centres would be sanctioned.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi ahead of the primary, Mr Kodua said the party was also working to settle all outstanding issues and address petitions filed by some members concerning the primary.

He cautioned delegates to deist from displaying or using their phones to capture their ballots after voting.

“Those who take pictures of their votes, aside from nullifying the votes, it is an offence and you would be handed over to the police”, Mr Kodua stated.

“The party has formulated these rules and regulations to ensure free and fair elections and we believe that everyone would be allowed to feel free and walk to the polling centres to cast their votes,” he said.

“It is of this belief that we have made the statement that no one should camp delegates at any place.”

Mr Kodua cautioned NPP members to desist from making public utterances that might be derogatory to the chieftaincy institution.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

