Five killed, several others injured at Binduri after an attack 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Atuba (U/E), Jan 22, GNA- Five people comprising two men and three women have been killed at Atuba, a suburb of Binduri District of the Upper East Region by unknown gunmen on Monday afternoon, January 22, 2024.

Many others have also sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at healthcare facilities.

The victims, mostly traders were allegedly travelling in a vehicle from the direction of Bawku Township to the Atuba market to undertake their normal trading activities.

Upon reaching the Atuba community, the gunmen allegedly fired at them sporadically, killing five on the spot and injuring the others.

Mr Ayinga Abagre Yakubu, the Binduri District Chief Executive who confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency indicated that the persons behind the attack and the reasons for the attack were unknown.

He said authorities had been investigating the incident to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book to face the law.

“When we got to the scene, the attackers were gone and how the situation was we could not get anybody to ask questions, so we had to attend to the injured persons who have been sent to the hospital for treatment, so we are still looking into it,” he stated.

The latest killing is unknown, however, GNA sources have linked it to the recent killing of five persons in Bawku in a renewed chieftaincy clash at the weekend.

At least, 200 persons have lost their lives, many others injured and property destroyed since the Bawku chieftaincy conflict re-emerged in November 2021.

GNA

