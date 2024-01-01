Christians urged to serve as good models to unbelievers    

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ohawu (VR) Jan.1 GNA-Christians and believers have been urged to live good lives and serve as an example to unbelievers during the new year.

Pastor Jonathan Atsah of the Church of Christ at Ohawu-Whuti, in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region, in his crossover night message, appealed to all to be of good behaviour.

“He who worships God must be of clean heart, and we should be that light that must shine for others to emulate,” he stated.

Pastor Jonathan further encouraged Christians to keep the courage, hope and faith for the new year to create space for a healthy life.

He said all must continue to build trust and hope in the coming years regardless of the challenges faced in 2023.

“1 Timothy I 4:6 says, ‘If you instruct the brethren in these things, you will be a good Minister of Jesus Christ, nourished in the words of faith and of the good doctrine which you have carefully followed.”

Pastor Atsa also appealed to unbelievers and those who were not baptised to do so for renewal of hope, cleansing and forgiveness of their sins.

He said Christians must strive and work toward inheriting the Kingdom of God which Jesus Christ promised all.

Some participants the GNA engaged during the cross-over night, expressed optimism for better things in the year 2024.

