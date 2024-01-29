 Gov’t will continue to care for cured lepers – Veep 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Jan.28, GNA–Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicate leprosy in the country and care for those affected by the disease.

Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance in Accra on Sunday when he joined the Ghana Lepers Aid Committee and other stakeholders to mark 2024 World Leprosy Day at the Weija Leprosarium.

The day is observed every year on the last Sunday of January to brainstorm on how to eradicate the disease and provide humanitarian support for affected persons.

While calling for cured lepers to be shown much care and love, the Vice President reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to putting in place measures towards eradicating the disease and caring for those affected.

“Our interventions, over the past seven years, in this regard, include the redevelopment project at Weija Leprosarium, the renovations at Ankaful Leprosarium and General Hospital, the Laboratory for Leprosy and Skin Conditions at Wa, as well as the Leprosy Clinic at Kokofu,” Dr Bawumia stated.

The Vice President said, that through the District Assemblies Common Fund, the government had also extended care and support to several people affected by leprosy in the country, by providing them food and medical care in Ankaful, Weija, Nkanchina, Wa, Doremu, Ho and Kokofu Districts.

Vice President Bawumia, on the occasion of the World Leprosy Day, cut the sod for the construction of a kitchen for the residents of the Weija Leprosarium and donated funds towards it.

“Let us all deal with cured lepers with love and care. Their situation is an affliction, which could have happened to any of us,” the Vice President stressed.

