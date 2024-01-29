DR Congo sees off Egypt after penalty shoot-out 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 29, GNA – DR Congo advanced to the next stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in a dramatic penalty shoot-out that saw them klick-out Egypt from the competition.

D.R Congo defeated Egypt them 8-7 on penalties in the round of 16 at the

Stade Laurent Pokou after 120 minutes of action.

Meschack Elia scored to put D.R Congo into the lead in the 37th minute, when he headed home from the six-yard box to score the game’s opening goal.

The Pharaohs responded to D.R Congo’s lead in the first half with intense pressure and were awarded a penalty after VAR review.

Mostafa Mohamed made no mistake as he converted it into the top right corner with goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau beaten.

The seven-time champions despite their second half dominance couldn’t break down the resilient D.R Congo defence forcing the game into extra time, the very first one of the tournament in Côte D’Ivoire.

Egypt were reduced to 10-men in the extra-time after Hamdi Mohamed was sent off following his second yellow card of the game.

The numerical disadvantage didn’t prevent Egypt from pressing and creating the chances.

Game travelled to shootout and Egypt missed twice from the penalty spot, Mostafa Mohamed and goalkeeper, Gabaski both missed their kicks, Arthur Masuaku had missed his earlier for D.R Congo.

D.R Congo would now take on Guinea in the last eight.

GNA

