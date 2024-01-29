GJA demands arrest of Member of Parliament for Yendi  

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Jan. 29, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has demanded the arrest of Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi for attacking a journalist during the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Primaries in the Constituency on Saturday.

The GJA, in a statement signed by Mr Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, its Northern Regional Chairman and copied to the media, strongly condemned the MP’s act.

The statement said Mr Mohammed Aminu Alabira, a Reporter for CITI FM/TV, was attacked at the NPP’s Parliamentary Primaries in the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region while covering the event.

It explained that while the journalist was going about his professional duties during the event, the MP for Yendi slapped and kicked him, and he fell on the ground.

It added that some of the MP’s supporters also pounced on him in the full glare of the security personnel, who managed to rescue him from them.

It said “It is very sad and disturbing that this boorish and vulgar act was perpetrated by no less a person than the MP of the area. This is very shameful and must be condemned by all well-meaning citizens.”

“The MP should know that as a law maker, we are governed by laws, and behaviours such as what he displayed will not be entertained,” the statement said.

The statement said, “We are by this press statement calling on the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of urgency, arrest the MP over this barbaric act.”

It said “The GJA will work assiduously with the Police to ensure that justice is served in this matter.”

It said “We, the Regional Executive, together with the National Executive, reaffirm our readiness to protect all journalists in the region especially in the performance of their lawful duties without any hindrances.”

The statement cautioned that as the political season got heated, the GJA shall not tolerate any form of abuse on journalists from any individual or group of persons.”

GNA

