Presbyterian Church commissions nine Presbyters  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Asawinso (WN/R), Jan. 29, GNA – The Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Sefwi-Asawinso under the Sefwi Presbytery has commissioned nine members as Presbyters to help in the day-to-day administration of the church for the next four years.

They are five males and four females who were nominated, vetted and subsequently elected in accordance with the constitution of the Church.

The Reverend Vincent Kpakpah, Asawinso District and Resident Minister of the Presbyterian Church advised the new Presbyters to live exemplary lives in order to help promote the doctrines of the church.

He said as Presbyters, they were expected to regularly visit sick members, witness the baptism of children, and take an active part in church services.

He also encouraged them to help the poor and needy in society in their own ways to glorify the name of the Lord.

Rev. Kpakpah entreated Christians, in general, to be at peace with one another and serve in humility.

The nine Presbyters per the constitution of the Church, elected Madam Comfort Ohene Obour, as the Senior Presbyter.

The Senior Presbyter on behalf of the other members pledged their commitment to perform their duties diligently to help promote the teachings of the church.

GNA

