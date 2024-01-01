Ghanaians urged to remain focused and disciplined  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Jan. 01 GNA – Rev. Richard Mawufemor Agbi, In Charge of Global Evangelical Church, Kingdom Life Chapel, Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district has urged Ghanaians to remain focused and be disciplined in the New Year if they wanted to develop as a country.

He said self-discipline provided the solid foundation on which communities and the country would grow.

Rev. Agbi said this in a message on the theme: “Be holy in all you do, be fortified to flourish in difficult times” at the crossover night service held by the church at Adaklu Kodzobi.

His message was based on 1 Peter 1: 14 -16 and Jeremiah 1: 17 – 19.

Rev. Agbi also urged religious and political leaders and government appointees to prevent “old patterns” from penetrating their lives.

He advised them to refrain from, “the lust for earthly things and hunger for power” which he said would not only distract them but might also destroy leadership at all levels.”

Rev. Agbi advised leaders to pursue holiness and embrace the servant leadership style of Jesus Christ.

“Holiness is God’s ultimate goal for the lives of His people without which we cannot please Him,” he stated.

Rev. Agbi reminded Christians that God would not co-exist in sin and for them to be with him, they should shun sin.

He advised men of God to lead their flock to God by preaching His Unadulterated word instead of always preaching prosperity messages to please men.

“It is only those who are ignorant of the Word of God that created religious traditions after their own desires and are not prepared to preach or listen to the pure Word of God,” he stated.

Rev. Agbi entreated all Ghanaians to work tirelessly and jealously to protect the peace bestowed on the country by God.

GNA

