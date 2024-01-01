Christians urged to live upright life to please God 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Battor (V/R), Jan. 01, GNA – Reverend Asiwome Addae, the Head Pastor of the Global Evangelical Church in Battor has urged Christians to pursue unity and exude uprightness in the new year.

He noted that God’s purpose for His children was to be holy and foster unity.

Reverend Addae said this during the 31st of December crossover services in Battor, which saw many, including some Buddhists in attendance.

Speaking on the theme “Be Ye Holy”, Rev Addae quoted 1Peter 1:14-16 and preached the need for humanity to turn to God in holiness.

He mentioned that “God is Holy and everyone who wants to worship him must be Holy.”

He also admonished that God would give His children the desires of their heart when they do according to His will.

He urged them to flee from sin and always try to please God throughout the year 2024.

Rev. Addae, with support from a few elders, led the congregation in prayers and blessed them.

There were cultural drumming, praise, and worship sessions to rejuvenate the atmosphere of togetherness in the people.

Mr. Jacob Abasah and Grace Dumevi who were some of the participants of the crossover watch night service told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was their first time in Church.

They indicated that the service has triggered them to always continue worshiping and living holy lives that would please God.

