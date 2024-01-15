Ghanaian fans vent frustration towards Black Stars players in heated altercation  

Abidjan, Jan. 15, GNA – Some players of the Black Stars were involved in an altercation with some Ghanaian fans after their defeat 2-1 against Cape Verde at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.

A video has emerged online of some Black Stars players engaging in a verbal altercation with some Ghanaian fans at the team’s Pullman Hotel base in Abidjan later on Sunday evening.

The video saw players and fans exchange unpleasant words during the verbal altercation.

Information gathered by GNA Sports indicates that one particular fan went overboard with his actions and is currently being looked for by the local Police.

The heartbreaking loss against Cape Verde left thousands of Ghanaian fans at the stadium with despair and anger.

Albert Adjei, a Ghanaian fan who is based in Ivory Coast, slammed the performance of the players in the Cape Verde match, saying that coach Chris Hughton’s poor substitutions caused the defeat.

“The first half display was not encouraging at all, and the players are dedicated to getting us the win. The coach has to be sacked because he always makes some bad substitutions which always cost us.

“I don’t think we can qualify because the next match against Egypt is going to be tougher, and I don’t think we have the quality to beat them,” he said.

GNA

