Ghana must pay equal attention to women’s football – Fans

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu/Zainab Abdul-Hamid

Tema, Jan. 27, GNA — Some football fans in Tema have called on the government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and stakeholders to pay equal attention to women’s football just as they do for the national senior men’s team.

They said it was sad that too much attention and funds were being spent on the Black Stars while ignoring their female counterparts, who perform better in tournaments.

Mr. Evans Yeeyi, a football enthusiast, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that, despite the successes of the women’s football teams, the passion and support from the Ministry for the teams fell short of what the male teams receive.

Mr. Yeeyi said funds must be made available to promote the activities of the women’s national teams, as well as put in place attractive reward systems for them to lift the name of the country.

Mr. Yeeyi said it was worrying that even the fans do not put their all into cheering for the women’s team like they do for the men.

Mr. Richard Adu, a trader, stated that the Ministry and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should prioritise the female football teams, suggesting that they must temporarily shift their attention from the Black Stars.

He said, “Let’s lend our support and concentrate on the women’s team for the time being. It’s truly delightful to witness women actively engaged in football.”

Nana Abeiku, a football fan, reiterated the need to pay more attention to women’s football, as, according to him, that has the potential to meet the country’s football vision.

Mr. Charles Osei, a taxi driver, said on his part that even though there was a need to pay attention to the female teams equally as the men’s teams, the recurrent poor performances from the Black Stars could be attributed to the limited treatment given to featured injured players.

According to him, because of this, most of the players do not give their best when playing for Ghana, adding that this is evident in the way they play in their clubs.

