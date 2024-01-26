Leadership Program: Pan-African Leadership Institute tours Parliament

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – A 50-member delegation from the Pan-African Leadership Institute (PALI – Ghana) and Bakke Graduate University, Texas, United States of America, have visited the Parliament of Ghana as part of their Transformational Leadership Immersion Program in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Department of Public Engagement, Parliament of Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra on Friday has said.

It said the purpose of the visit was to deepen the understanding of the officials and become conversant with parliamentary procedures and customs.

The statement quoted Dr Kofi Osei-Kusi, the leader of the delegation as saying that, “the visit was to promote Ghana’s Constitution and Governance through its Lawmakers while appreciating the peaceful and hospitable nature of its people to the world,” it said.

It added that Mr Ebenezer Ahuma Djietror, the Deputy Clerk of Parliament, and Mr Augustine Tawiah, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bia, briefed the delegation on the overview of Ghana’s Parliament and Ghana’s parliamentary responsibilities while emphasizing the rules, Constitution, and Affirmative Action.

“More insights were also shared on the academic study of religion, and the various roles they play in nation-building,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the delegation also had the opportunity to tour Ghana’s chamber.

GNA

