Fidelity Bank employees recognised for contributions to banking sector

Accra, Jan 22, GNA – Four employees of Fidelity Bank, a privately owned bank in Ghana, have received awards at the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) Awards ceremony for their exemplary contribution to the banking sector.



They are Mr Atta Yeboah Gyan, Deputy Managing Director; Mr Simon Adu-Gyamfi, Director of Operations; Mr Ransford Nana Addo, Head of Financial Crime Management, and Mr Eric Frempong Amponsah, Head of Brand and Marketing Insights.



The four were honoured for outstanding leadership within the Ghana Association of Bankers Chief Finance Officers (CFO) forum; addressing industry challenges; fighting against fraud; and exemplary work in managing media relations and corporate communications for the financial sector respectively.



Mr Gyan earned an accolade for the pivotal role in ensuring that perspectives of banks were heard and considered not only significantly to the industry’s stability during challenging times, but also underscored his unwavering dedication to fostering collaboration and unity within the sector.



Mr Adu-Gyamfi was also recognised for his exceptional contribution in addressing industry challenges, particularly in facilitating communication among member banks, CIT vendors, and the Bank of Ghana.



His proactive measures that included data-driven analysis, introduction of a business model for navigating armoured bullion van deployment delays, and meticulous risk mitigation strategies were instrumental in ensuring smooth operations and minimising disruptions in operations.



Mr Addo was acknowledged for his relentless efforts, including a robust fraud education programme and active collaboration with the ACFE Ghana Chapter, which demonstrably reduced the incidence of Bank Account Takeovers.



His proactive approach extended beyond Fidelity, sparking industry-wide conversations, and leading to crucial reforms like SIM replacement regulations, a direct consequence of his dedication to safeguarding not only Fidelity’s customers, but those across the entire banking sector.



Mr Amponsah was duly recognised for his exemplary work in managing media relations and corporate communications for the financial sector.



His commitment to effective communication and stakeholder engagement has been instrumental in shaping a more positive public perception of the banking sector, proving that clear and consistent messaging to build trust and understanding even amidst challenges.



A statement from Fidelity Bank said the acknowledgment firmly reinforced Fidelity Bank’s stature as a prominent force in the financial landscape.



It said the Bank, propelled by its recent financial report, remained on an impressive growth trajectory, spearheading innovation, prioritising customer protection, and contributing to the overall stability of the industry.



