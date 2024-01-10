Failatu Abdul-Razak ends cook-a-thon at 227 hours

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan 10, GNA – Failatu Abdul-Razak has ended her 10-day Guinness World Records (GWR) breaking attempt of the longest cooking period by an individual.

She ended on Wednesday after cooking for 227 hours in Tamale.

Failatu, who began cooking on January 01, had prepared 156 different dishes in the attempt to break the existing record of 119 hours, 57 minutes, held by Alan Fisher, an Irish Chef.

Evidence of the cooking marathon attempt is yet to be submitted to the GWR officials.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

