Certified herbal malaria drugs are effective – Herbal Physician

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 10, GNA – Dr. Michael Tetteh, a herbal physician and head of the Herbal Unit at the Tema General Hospital, has debunked assertions that herbal medications do not cure malaria.

Some doctors in conventional medicine have indicated that herbal medications could not destroy the malaria plasmodium parasite but rather only manage the symptoms of the disease.

Dr. Tetteh, speaking at the weekly Tema Ghana News Agency Health advocacy platform Your Health, Our Collective Responsibility!” platform, said such an assertion could not be generalised to all herbal medications as those certified could treat malaria just like conventional medicines.

He explained that the chemical compound artemisinin found in conventional medicine was extracted from the plant Artemisia annua, adding that the same compound was found in plants like neem and others used in the preparation of herbal medicines in Ghana.

“There are several studies done on this issue that proves that herbal medicine clears the malaria parasite either from the lever or blood stream,” he added.

He therefore advised the public to rely on herbal medicines approved by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to treat malaria and other illnesses instead of using the services of drug peddlers.

He said they could visit any of the public secondary health facilities, such as the Tema General Hospital, to opt for herbal treatment for all their diseases, as herbal medicine was being integrated into mainstream health care.

Meanwhile, the list of health facilities recommended by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to use approved herbal medicines in Ghana includes: LEKMA Hospital, Tema Polyclinic, Police Hospital, Shai-Osudoku District Hospital, Ga South Hospital, Ga West Hospital, Maamobi Government Hospital, Ga North Municipal Hospital, Ofankor; and Tema General Hospital in the Greater Accra Region.

In the Eastern region, the list includes Eastern Regional Hospital, New Tafo Hospital, Nsawam Government Hospital, Asamankese Government Hospital, Kibi Government Hospital, Kade Government Hospital, and Atibie Government Hospital.

Facilities in the Volta Region mandated to provide herbal services include Ho Municipal Hospital, Volta Regional Hospital, Sogakope Regional Hospital, and Hohoe Municipal Hospital, while Oti Region has Worawora Government Hospital.

The Ashanti Region has the following facilities: Obuasi Municipal Hospital, Suntreso Government Hospital, Kumasi South Government Hospital, Tafo Government Hospital, Ashanti Bekwai Government Hospital, Ashanti Juaben Government Hospital, Kokofu Government Hospital, Manhyia Government Hospital, Effiduase Government Hospital, and Ejisu Government Hospital.

In the Western Region, there is Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Tarkwa Municipal Hospital, Axim Government Hospital, and Prestea Government Hospital, while in the Western North, there is Bibiani District Hospital.

The Central Region has the following facilities: Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Ewim Polyclinic, Winneba Municipal Hospital, Twifo Praso District Hospital, and Swedru Government Hospital.

The Ahafo Region is Asunafo North Municipal Hospital; the Bono Region is Sunyani Regional Hospital; and the Bono East Region is Kintampo North Municipal Hospital, Kintampo.

Facilities in the Northern Region are Tamale Central Hospital, Yendi Municipal Hospital, and Tamale West Hospital; Savannah Region: Salaga Government Hospital, Bole District Hospital, and Damango Government Hospital; and North East Region: Walewale District Hospital.

The Upper West has the regional hospital, and the Upper East also has the regional hospital, Bawku Municipal Hospital, and Navrongo Government Hospital.

