Education Director appeals for review of curfew hours at Nkwanta

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Jan. 23, GNA- Mr Jonathan Korsinah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Director, has appealed to the government and the Interior Ministry, to review the curfew imposed on the Nkwanta township because of the recent tribal conflict.

This, he said, would help students and teachers to recover the lost periods due to the conflict.

Mr Korsinah noted that the conflict had affected education in the area, as schools which were once vibrant centers of knowledge currently faced the brunt of instability.

The Education Director stressed the need for a review of curfew hours to enable students and teachers to return to school.

Some schools in the Nkwanta South township and other adjoining communities, had been closed since November 2023 due to an inter-tribal conflict resulting in the death of over 13 people, with many properties destroyed.

During a peace march organised by Mr Jonathan Korsinah, parents were implored to encourage their children to return to school.

Also, Pre-Tertiary Students have also petitioned the Nkwanta South Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) for maximum protection for both teachers and students during and after school hours.

Mr Bright K. Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), for Nkwanta South after receiving the petitions from both students and the Education Directorate, thanked them for their efforts in restoring peace in the area.

He noted that steps were being taken to review the curfew in the area, urging the various ethnic groups to engage their youth within their communities to lay down their arms.

