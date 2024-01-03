DPS Group supports communities affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – DPS Group, manufacturers of quality pipes, has demonstrated its commitment to community welfare by supporting communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

DPS Group donated essential food items to Citi FM, in support of the Radio Station’s ‘Relief 4 Lower Volta’ initiative aimed at bringing relief to communities affected in the Volta Basin Region.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said the donation occurred at the Citi FM Office in Adabraka.

Mr. Puneet Gidwani, Director at DPS Group, expressed the Company’s commitment to supporting the communities in which they operated by presenting 205 bags of 25 kg rice, 100 cartons of oil, and 20 cartons of Mackerel to Citi FM.

Mr Gidwani extended heartfelt appreciation, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the radio station in creating a platform for organizations and individuals to contribute and provide support to the affected communities

Mr. Ezekiel Ahedo, Administrative Assistant, said the organization’s unwavering commitment to making a positive impact led to the urgent need for assistance to the flood victims.

He said, “DPS Group’s donation is aimed at providing relief and bringing joy to the affected individuals, especially during the festive season.”

Mr Ahedo emphasised DPS’s responsibility as a good corporate citizen to offer support during these challenging times.

Mr Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, said DPS’s gesture arrived at the perfect time as efforts were underway to provide relief items for the festive season to enable the communities to have a good celebration.

Mr. Richard Dela Sky, co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, expressed gratitude to DPS Group.

He emphasized the profound impact the donation would have on the affected community, extending heartfelt thanks for the remarkable gesture that would remain etched in the hearts of those whose lives had been touched by this act of kindness.

GNA

