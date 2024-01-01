Deputy CEO of GEPA donates to less privileged in KEEA  

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA – Mr Samuel Kofi Dentu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has donated assorted items to homes for the less privileged in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Constituency in the Central Region.

The items including soft drinks, bags of rice, packs of toilet rolls, boxes of cooking oil, boxes of tomato paste, cleaning detergents and an undisclosed amount of cash formed part of Mr Dentu’s support to ensure that the less privileged also celebrated the festive occasion.

Beneficiary homes were the Charis Shepherd Vineyard, an orphanage at Atabaadze and Padre Bio Rehabilitation Centre for persons with disability at Kuful, both in the KEEA Municipality.

Mr Dentu said he was inspired by the biblical scripture: “Give and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

He advised the children in the homes to take the opportunity given to them by the management seriously and build their self-confidence to enable them to achieve greater heights.

Also, a former Parliamentary Candidate of the KEEA Constituency, he commended the management of the homes for their good works and pledged his unending support for them whenever it became necessary.

Ms Martha Wilberforce, a caregiver at the orphanage who received the items on behalf of the management, expressed her endless appreciation to Mr Dentu and his team and prayed for God to strengthen him and replenish his pockets all the time.

She appealed for more visits to motivate the children mentally and physically.

Ms Sandra Amoako, also of the Rehabilitation Centre received the donation on behalf of the management and expressed their appreciation to Mr Dentu.

GNA

