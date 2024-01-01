Let’s embrace health activities to promote victory and progress -NPP Aspirant 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta （VR）, Jan. 01, GNA-Mr Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey, the New Patriotic Party （NPP） Parliamentary candidate for Keta in the Volta region,has urged the public to champion health-related activities that promote victory and progress in the area.

He said the move would help in promoting good health and a stronger body among youth as well as the elderly.

Mr Lekettey made the disclosure during the ‘end of year health walk’ which was organised by Keta-based SandCity radio.

He explained to the Ghana News Agency that regular walk helped to maintain an active lifestyle.

“This event underscored the commitment of Keta residents to shaping a healthier and a more prosperous future for the constituency,” he stated.

Mr Lekettey further called for unity and appealed to the constituents to rally behind the NPP in the 2024 general elections to unseat the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament for the area.

“As we stand on the threshold of a new year, l extend my heartfelt wishes to each and everyone, let the coming year be a canvas of hope, resilience, and progress for our beloved constituency.”

Mr Lekettey also urged all to chart a course towards prosperity, unity, and sustainable development with hope to inspire and shared commitment by all.

He said all must see the new year and embrace the challenges as an opportunity in turning dreams into realities with inclusiveness, innovation and compassion.

Mr Lekettey said with unity and togetherness, the NPP would script the story of success, resilience, and progress.

The colorful health walk which took place along the principal streets of Keta, was hugely attended by party supporters, residents, and others.

Among the dignitaries spotted, include Mr Makafui Kofi Woanyah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SandCity radio who is also the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr Emmanuel Quarshie, the Deputy NPP Volta Regional Organiser, Mrs Lebene Gbeti-Yevoo, the NPP Volta regional Deputy Youth Organiser, Mr Seth Yormewu, the Anloga DCE, Torgbui Seddoh Gobah Tenge of Keta, and others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

