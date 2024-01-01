Congregants at Keta, Global Evangelical Church optimistic of a productive 2024 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (V/R), Jan 1, GNA-Congregants at the Global Evangelical Church, Winners Chapel-Keta are optimistic of a greater productive and prosperous new year for themselves and the Church.

They were not left out of a Crossover Church service, which was held across the country and the world at large to usher in the new year.

In an interaction with Ghana News Agency after the seven-hour service, the congregants showed the high spirit of achieving higher heights than what they achieved in 2023.

“This year will be a year of breakthrough for myself and my family and this entire church,” one woman said.

Promise Kofi Bakah, the liturgist shared with GNA his expectations, saying, “Our aim is to complete our new Chapel which is under construction and build a new Sunday school block and God will see us through. I believe that if a church should grow, then it’s mainly about the members, so it’s our prayer that we all be successful this year hence the betterment of the church as a whole.”

In a prayer session led by Mr. Alex Afianu, a Presbyter, they prayed for the progress of the nation and the Region as well.

Rev. Lawrence Deegbe, the Parish Pastor in his benediction, blessed the Congregants and wished them well for the novel year.

The 500-sitting-capacity uncompleted chapel was full of attendees clothed in white dresses to meet the new year.

Apart from prayers, the service was full of praise and worship song ministrations by various groups in the church, including Voices of Winners, Christian Youth Builders (CYB) and the Church choir.

GNA

