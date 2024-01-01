Chris Hughton eyes AFCON title with solid 27-man squad  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.1, GNA- Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars has settled on 27 players ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

The squad, made up of three local based players and 24 foreign based players were shortlisted from the initial 55-man squad presented to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

They are Richard Ofori, Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ato-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu and Elisha Owusu.

The rest are Samed Salis,Majeed Ashimeru, Richmond Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah.

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey was left out of the squad due to injury.

The team is expected to begin camping in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as they would face Namibia in a pre-tournament friendly before heading into the continental party.

Ghana would be hoping to announce their presence in the biennial competition to end its over 40-year trophy drought.

The four-time winners are camped in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.



The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is scheduled for January 13,2024 to February 11,2024.

GNA

