Christians urged to have renewed faith in God  for the new year  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Jan. 1, GNA – Mr Joseph Bentum, the Presiding Elder of the Church of Pentecost, Salem Assembly, Takoradi, has called on Christians to renew their faith and hope in God to take them to the “promised land” in 2024.

He said God never failed his promises to those who believed in him, so they must hold on to their faith in God to grant unto them all their hearts desires in the new year.

He made the call in a sermon titled: “Do not be afraid, God is with you”, quoting from Isaiah 41:10, during a 31st December watch night service, at the Church’s Auditorium.

The Presiding Elder said: “No matter what will be encountered in the year 2024, the Lord will see us through to the promised land because He is with us.”

Elder Bentum referenced David in the bible and said he was victorious in whatever battle he faced because he believed in God.

“All we have to do as Christians, is to take inspiration from David and hold unto our faith in God, and we will succeed beyond expectations,” he noted.

He asked Christians to always rely on God in times of troubles and difficulties, and not shy away from talking to Him in prayers.

The Congregants, clad in white, sang joyful songs, and praised and worshipped the Lord for successfully seeing them through 2023 and granting them the opportunity to witness the new year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

