Cocoa Marketing Company donates to UHAS 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Jan. 20, GNA – The Cocoa Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Ghana Cocoa Board has donated essential Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipment to the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The donation was made by Mr Francis Amoah-Frimpong, Volta Regional Administrator of the Ghana Cocoa Board, on behalf of Cocoa Marketing Company (Ghana) Limited.

The donation included two all-in-one desktop computers, two HP LaserJet printers, two projectors, and a laptop.

Mr Amoah-Frimpong highlighted that the donation symbolised Cocoa Marketing Company Limited’s commitment to supporting institutions dedicated to community development.

He urged management of the university to maintain the equipment properly to maximise its benefits and ensure that it was utilised effectively to enhance academic and administrative operations.

Prof. Lydia Aziato, Vice-Chancellor of the University, expressed gratitude for the donation, and acknowledged its importance to the University.

She emphasised the need for greater cooperation between the University, and Cocoa Marketing Company (Ghana) Limited.

Madam Yaa Amankwaa Opuni, the Registrar of UHAS, pledged to take good care of the items and ensure that they were utilised efficiently.

GNA

