Nuclear plant to cut-back eight million tonnes of fossil fuel emission

Albert Oppong-Ansah

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA – The introduction of the country’s first nuclear power plant into the generation mix has the potential to significantly reduce emissions by several million tonnes – a source of air pollution that negatively impacts human health and ecology.

Close to two-thirds of Ghana’s electricity is generated with either natural gas and light crude oil – with its by-product contributing to extreme weather events such as unpredictable rains, floods, temperature rise and droughts.

The remaining one-third of the electricity is generated from hydro and solar.

Professor Seth Debrah, the Director of Nuclear Power Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy (NPI-GAEC), told the Ghana News Agency that unlike fossil power plants, nuclear power plant’s operations emitted zero Green House Gases (GHGs).

Complementing fossil power plant operations with nuclear power plants, he said would promote good health, boost the economy by providing cheaper and stable power as well as contribute to the global efforts in reducing the climate burden.

For instance, a Volta River Authority’s emission inventory analysis of thermal power plants between 2012 and 2019 showed that a total emission of 10,146,944.57 tonnes was generated.

The country, he said, as part of its energy transition plan, was in the process of establishing a first nuclear power plant of about 1,000 megawatts of capacity by 2030.

Already, Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) has identified a preferred site for the first nuclear power plant and a backup site to host Ghana’s first nuclear power plant.

He noted that engagement with vendor countries -strategic partners – had advanced, awaiting a final political decision and announcement early this year (2024) on the country or countries likely to partner Ghana in the construction of the first nuclear power plant.

Prof. Debrah stated that the nuclear power project reaffirms Ghana’s commitment towards taking decisive actions under the Paris Climate Agreement and the subsequent Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) all geared towards reducing emissions.

“Around the world, countries like France have already met their obligations under the Paris Agreement because they utilise nuclear power plants as part of their electricity generation mix. Thus, their carbon footprint is very low. Transitioning to nuclear energy, we will be able to achieve our climate goals and also contribute to global climate effort,” he said.

Asked about the biodiversity loss of extracting uranium fuel for nuclear power plants operation, the Professor said just like any technology, Uranium extraction would have impacts, but compared to other fuel sources, the impact was marginal.

Prof. Debrah, while acknowledging Uranium mining contribution to environmental degradation, said remedial measures could be taken to restore degraded areas.

Mr Desmond Appiah, the Country Lead of Clean Air Fund, said the continued use of fossil fuel to generate power released pollutants that were linked to high mortality rates, heart attacks, respiratory disorders, stroke, and asthma.

He noted energy generation emission was one of the sources of air pollution, and the second biggest threat to health in Ghana and caused 28,000 deaths a year.

Mr Appiah said the move would contribute to reducing emission and save about 20 per cent of the government’s total health budget 2022 ($1.1 bn).

Fossil fuels – coal, oil and gas – are by far the largest contributor to global climate change, accounting for over 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions.

Recently, representatives from nearly 200 countries have agreed at the COP28 climate summit to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, signaling the eventual end of the oil age.

GNA

This story is a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the Clean Air Fund. The content is independent of the opinions of the Funder.

